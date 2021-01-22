Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 41,199 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 40,726 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $65.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

