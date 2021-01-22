Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 200 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.79.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $112.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

