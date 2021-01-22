Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,685 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Bank OZK by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Bank OZK by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Bank OZK by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK opened at $34.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $36.24.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 33.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

