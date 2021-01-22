Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Raised to Buy at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.38.

WFC opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $49.09.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

