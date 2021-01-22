Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Hikari Power Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,860,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 6.3% of Hikari Power Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $56,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.5% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 58,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,123,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,422,000 after purchasing an additional 175,587 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 48.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,441,883. The company has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.41, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $49.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

