Wells Fargo & Company Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $65.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.27% from the stock’s previous close.

STX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.61. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $234,192.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 703,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $42,350,768.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock worth $284,719,242. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,776 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 64,632 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

