Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%.

Shares of WABC stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.55. 5,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,368. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.09. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

