Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 6,190 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,190 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,302,000 after buying an additional 151,859 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after buying an additional 5,142,130 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,084,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $166,961,000 after buying an additional 159,584 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,919,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $161,542,000 after buying an additional 116,290 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.62. 327,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,002,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $63.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.