Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at $69,930,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at $46,700,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 173.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,829,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,392 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,650,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,576,000 after purchasing an additional 585,600 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 22.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,258,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,756,000 after purchasing an additional 407,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 21,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $425,146.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $2,266,272.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,936,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,376 shares of company stock worth $2,959,624 over the last ninety days. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.21.

BHC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.50. 100,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,539,530. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

