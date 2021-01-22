Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

Shares of WAL opened at $69.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day moving average is $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $72.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,750 shares of company stock worth $4,894,138. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

