Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

NYSE:WAL opened at $69.38 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $72.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average is $44.83.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,750 shares of company stock worth $4,894,138. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

