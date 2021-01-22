Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.08

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and traded as high as $14.18. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 16,223 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $4,682,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at $850,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 91.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 34,199 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 323,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

