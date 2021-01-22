White Pine Investment CO Grows Position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO owned approximately 1.67% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JUST. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 48.4% in the third quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JUST traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,449. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $56.04.

