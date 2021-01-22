White Pine Investment CO Sells 913 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

White Pine Investment CO lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSLC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 283.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $77.69. 443,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,614. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average is $70.25. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $78.06.

