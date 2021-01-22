William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for MSCI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $7.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.81. William Blair also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.44.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $414.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $432.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.40. MSCI has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $455.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $945,600.00. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

