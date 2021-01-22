William Blair Comments on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BECN. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.82.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average of $34.36. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,241,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,845 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after acquiring an additional 467,755 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 152,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,423,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

