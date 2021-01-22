William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Procter & Gamble in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. William Blair also issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $131.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.34 and its 200 day moving average is $136.60. The company has a market capitalization of $324.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 457,947 shares of company stock valued at $63,684,054. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

