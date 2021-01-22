William Blair Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $588.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.82.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MKTX opened at $514.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $554.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.50. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,360.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.0% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.