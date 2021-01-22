William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. William Blair also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 8,378.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 49,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,285,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,230,000 after purchasing an additional 253,540 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 15.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.