William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $27,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,932.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Green Dot stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.41. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 719.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Green Dot during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

