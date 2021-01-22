William J. Peters Sells 6,495 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $121,261.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $18.43 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.50 million, a PE ratio of 131.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,439,000 after purchasing an additional 291,461 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,740,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 140,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

