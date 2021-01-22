WinCash (WCC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $30,564.00

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One WinCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000663 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WinCash has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $321,762.16 and approximately $30,564.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WinCash alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00042402 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00046046 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io.

WinCash Coin Trading

WinCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.