Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WING. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist dropped their target price on Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wingstop from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $154.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 160.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.