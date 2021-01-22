WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Trading 0.7% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) shares were up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $107.50 and last traded at $107.42. Approximately 20,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 26,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 7,983.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

