Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,889 ($63.88) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s current price.

WIZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,123.47 ($53.87).

WIZZ opened at GBX 4,372 ($57.12) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,532.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,814.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,904 ($64.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 16.98.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

