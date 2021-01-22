WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

WNS (NYSE:WNS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%.

NYSE:WNS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.94. 278,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.75.

Get WNS alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WNS. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.