Wolff Financial Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $67.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.