WoodTrust Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,458 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,405,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 92,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $213.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.96. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

