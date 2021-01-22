Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Aneel Bhusri Sells 6,838 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $229.39 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $259.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $218.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

