Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 153.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $6.14 on Friday, hitting $235.53. 1,791,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,728. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of -125.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.12 and a 200-day moving average of $213.57. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $259.01.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $285,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122 over the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.