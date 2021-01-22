Wownero Market Cap Reaches $1.46 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 46.6% against the US dollar. Wownero has a market cap of $1.46 million and $100,030.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00052468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00067951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00125010 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.58 or 0.00580656 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wownero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

