WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.34. 22,298 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 16,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States.

