Xaar plc (XAR.L) (LON:XAR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $120.20

Xaar plc (XAR.L) (LON:XAR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $120.20 and traded as high as $135.00. Xaar plc (XAR.L) shares last traded at $129.50, with a volume of 570,188 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £102.61 million and a P/E ratio of -4.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 159.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

About Xaar plc (XAR.L) (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

