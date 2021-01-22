Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will post $9.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.66 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 437.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $23.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $23.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $62.18 million, with estimates ranging from $58.44 million to $67.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XERS shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xeris Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 124.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,929. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $258.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.22. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $7.16.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

