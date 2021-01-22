XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.04

Shares of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and traded as high as $3.57. XTL Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 21,781 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XTL Biopharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.92% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XTLB)

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

