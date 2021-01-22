Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Thomas Gad Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $325,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $345,520.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $363,860.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $371,070.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $211,560.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,537,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $205,680.00.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $44.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 854.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

