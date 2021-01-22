YASKAWA Electric Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of YASKAWA Electric in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YASKAWA Electric’s FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on YASKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of YASKY stock opened at $110.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.89. YASKAWA Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.06 and a beta of 1.47.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

