YEE Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. YEE has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $286,611.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YEE has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One YEE token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00066150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.11 or 0.00588184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00044465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,264.79 or 0.03997283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013538 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00016361 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.