Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) (TSE:Y) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.50

Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) (TSE:Y)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and traded as low as $12.28. Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 3,465 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The firm has a market cap of C$346.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 848.58, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.48.

Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) (TSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$80.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.9400001 EPS for the current year.

In other Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) news, insider GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 50,000 shares of Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total value of C$612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,002,544.25.

About Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

