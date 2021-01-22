YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 880 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,221,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 278,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 84,668 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $71.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.44. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

