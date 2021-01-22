YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,740 Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $260.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.30. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $260.60.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.