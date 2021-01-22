YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $613,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T opened at $28.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $205.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

