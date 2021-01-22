YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 519 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $61.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.92. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $61.91.

