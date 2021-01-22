YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 669 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,533,000 after purchasing an additional 107,661 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $53.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $303,749.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,702.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

