YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 833 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,947,000 after buying an additional 2,936,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after buying an additional 1,949,534 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after buying an additional 1,582,739 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 435.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,821,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,110,000 after buying an additional 1,481,374 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,679,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,808,000 after buying an additional 863,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a PE ratio of 69.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

