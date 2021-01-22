YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.73.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YPF. UBS Group lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Santander lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

NYSE:YPF opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $10.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.69.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.76). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 83.9% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 146.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. 15.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

