YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price Down 6.6%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)’s stock price was down 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 4,293,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 2,000,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.76). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.8% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 80,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 83.9% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

