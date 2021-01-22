Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to Announce $2.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to post earnings of $2.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the highest is $3.19. Cummins reported earnings of $2.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $11.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.84 to $15.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 253.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMI traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $246.61. 29,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,633. Cummins has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $254.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

