Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $476.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to post $476.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $475.00 million to $477.90 million. Lumentum posted sales of $457.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LITE shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

In other Lumentum news, Director Harold L. Covert sold 4,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $368,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,125 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.1% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $97.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.48. Lumentum has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $112.08.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

