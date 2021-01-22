Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.15. MoneyGram International posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $323.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.40 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities raised MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 988.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,322,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,309 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,524,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,775,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 480,371 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,302,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,430,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MGI traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $6.48. 153,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,583. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.92 million, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.95. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

